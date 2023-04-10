Vermont museum looks to the past to help create jobs of the future

The American Precision Museum in Windsor is undergoing a major facelift, which, by design, is...
The American Precision Museum in Windsor is undergoing a major facelift, which, by design, is being used to build a much-needed workforce.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - The American Precision Museum in Windsor is undergoing a major facelift, which, by design, is being used to build a much-needed workforce.

When it comes to creating the jobs of the future, the American Precision Museum first takes a look at the past.

The museum started as an armory in the mid-1800s, producing rifles, and then consumer goods. That evolution is documented in it’s current purpose.

“The museum is really about the process of going from made-by-hand to made-by-machine then how machines make more machines, leading us to today’s technologies,” said Steve Dalessio, the co-executive director.

Outreach and education are also big components of the mission. STEM kits are shipped to dozens of schools throughout the region on a regular basis.

“From that story, we are inspiring a new generation of makers, innovators and manufacturers on the backdrop of history,” Dalessio said.

“Kids can go to the museum, they can put their hands on things. They can see the difference it has made over time,” Town Manager Tom Marsh said.

And the machines, which now include 3D printers, give kids a glimpse into the future.

“They can see practical applications that can mean something for a career for them,” Marsh said.

The museum is expanding, both physically and with its educational programs. It has begun a $3 million renovation made possible through grants and private fundraising. The next phase will build out the learning center.

“The workforce problem in the United States is a crisis,” Dalessio said.

Roughly 5,000 visitors walk through the museum’s doors annually. What they learn potentially could fill a lot of jobs down the road.

“By planting those seeds early, we hope to inspire that next generation,” Dalessio said.

The next phase of the renovation is scheduled to begin in about a year. Anyone interested in contributing to the project can find more information on the museum’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont father faces manslaughter charges in Massachusetts following the death of his...
Mass. police: Fleeing Vt. father lost toddler who died in brook
Vermont State Police have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly threatening customers and...
Vt. man arrested for allegedly threatening store customers with knife
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
No threat found after report of active shooter at Middlebury College
Winooski Necessity Store
Winooski School opens ‘Necessity Store’ for students and community
Bruce Erdman/File
South Burlington man sentenced to 3 months for overdose

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the New York State Court of Appeals, shows Associate Judge Rowan...
NY governor announces new pick to lead state’s highest court
Vermont’s treasurer is slated to announce a big investment in housing and climate initiatives....
Treasurer Pieciak announces housing, climate investments
House lawmakers are proposing big rate increases for nursing home care for Medicaid patients,...
Will it work? Lawmakers look to help neediest Vermonters age with dignity
Van Ness makes everything, from goblets and chairs to chess boards, cribbage tables and...
Made in Vermont: Van Ness Woodcrafts
How easy or hard is it for landlords to evict bad tenants who are breaking the rules? People...
Tenant trouble: A closer look at rental rules in Vermont and evictions