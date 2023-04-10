Vt. Corrections unveils new vision to support employees, attract new workers

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections is hitting the reset button. Corrections is unveiling new vision, mission and values statements.

The department came up with the statements after asking staff members what kind of environment they would like to see.

The commissioner says reevaluating their mission statement was overdue and he hopes it will encourage more people to join the team.

“Our mission statement has never talked about our staff before. So I wanted to make sure that our mission statement talked about our mission to staff, not just staff doing the mission, because they are our most vital resource in the Department of Corrections,” Vt. Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml said.

The new mission statement says in part that the department supports staff wellness, creates rewarding career opportunities and ensures facilities and field offices are safe, secure and healthy.

