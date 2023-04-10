Vt. rape crisis center marks 50 years of helping the community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As organizations across the U.S. work to raise awareness about sexual violence, a Burlington group is celebrating 50 years as a community stronghold.

HOPE Works has had a few names over the years, including Women Against Rape and the Women’s Rape Crisis Center. They were the first, and they are the largest rape crisis center in Vermont. No matter the title, the mission has remained the same since 1973.

At the HOPE Works offices, teal ribbons are strewn about in acknowledgment of Sexual Violence Awareness Month. It’s a problem they’ve been combatting for the past five decades.

“Sexual violence is very prevalent in our area. One out of four women are impacted by sexual violence, and one out of five men, they say. And this is what’s actually reported, so it could be really higher than that,” said Catherine Ducasse, the associate director and victim advocate at HOPE Works, which provides services to sexual assault survivors.

HOPE Works offers help in a variety of ways, but its mission is to give survivors a place to find their voice and agency in their own healing and to give them a space to process trauma.

“We’re here to listen, to give emotional support, and to just be here,” Ducasse said.

She says HOPE Works started out in the founder’s basement as a volunteer-run hotline. The phone number is the same today as it was back then, 802-863-1236.

Last year, they fielded more than 4,000 calls to the hotline and helped 709 survivors in Chittenden County. Ducasse says that’s about on par compared to years past.

“People that reach out for help, it does take a lot of courage and so just the resiliency and the courage in the people that reach out to us is just incredible and they’re really an inspiration to me,” she said.

While sexual violence has been prevalent for the past 50 years, some things have changed, like the mindset surrounding rape culture. Ducasse says for a long time, women were educated on self-defense to combat the issue. Now, it’s more about prevention, boundaries, consent and fighting toxic masculinity.

“There’s only one person that can stop the harm. And it’s the person causing it,” she said.

While there’s a lot of work and education to be done, Ducasse says HOPE Works has expanded its programming vastly to help survivors heal in a way that works for them, and they hope to do that for another 50 years.

“Some people just really aren’t aware how prevalent this issue is and the importance of really trying to work towards prevention and also really knowing how to support people who have experienced that kind of trauma,” Ducasse said.

Ducasse says if someone comes to you about a sexual assault, ask how you can help them. She says it’s important not to pressure them to report the assault or force them to go to a hospital as survivors should listen to themselves and their bodies when dealing with these situations.

The annual Take Back the Night survivor speakout is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, at 4 p.m. on the UVM campus.

The women who founded HOPE Works also founded what’s now known as Steps to End Domestic Violence.

