Will it work? Lawmakers look to help neediest Vermonters age with dignity

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrats in the Vermont Legislature are taking bold action to fund health care for the neediest Vermonters, but will their plan work?

House lawmakers are proposing big rate increases for nursing home care for Medicaid patients for the first time in years, but some wonder if Vermont can really afford it.

Peg Maffitt’s sister was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and moved into assisted living in Burlington in 2017. Maffit asked that we not identify her sister by name.

While receiving treatment, her sister spent down her savings, making her eligible for Medicaid.

“Her Parkinson’s increased and the effect of the medicine she was on made it not safe,” Maffitt said.

Using Medicaid funds, Cathedral Square transferred her to memory care at Allen Brook in 2020.

“Their compassion and kindness have really no end,” Maffitt said. “There is laughter and fun every day. Everyone should be able to have that special care.”

But others aren’t so lucky. Many Medicaid beds have closed since the pandemic because of low reimbursement rates, and staffing shortage means some open beds can’t be used.

A recent study commissioned by Vermont lawmakers found 24/7 residential care costs $84.66 a day. Organizations like Cathedral Square receive $47.25 from the state.

“What we’re seeing more and more of is people living at the hospital or in unsafe home environments because they have no options, they have no Medicaid beds available,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.

The budget as passed by the Vermont House increases reimbursement rates by 79% with the hope of opening more options for families.

“We’ve neglected them for so long and we’re taking steps to address them,” said Rep. Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury, the chair of the House Human Services Committee.

She says they’re working hard to close the gap.

“We have license capacity and then we have occupancy, and those two things are different right now. And we are trying to increase the occupancy in those residential care homes by paying for what the true cost of the care is,” Wood said.

Going forward, the state will conduct regular rate reviews to keep the funding on track.

The Scott administration says organizations such as Cathedral Square provide critical work, but Vt. Finance Commissioner Adam Greshin says 79% isn’t sustainable.

“We recognize there are rate pressures but we could not do it across the board and sustain it long-term with a revenue outlook that is worrisome,” Greshin said.

Back in Burlington, Maffitt says getting to see her sister age with dignity means the world.

“For anyone, I don’t care how much money you have or how little, there shouldn’t be a difference in the care because we’re all humans,” she said.

Several Senate committees will spend the next several weeks digging into the Medicaid rate to see if they want to match the House’s proposal.

