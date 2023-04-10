Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Warm temperatures will continue through the end of the week with highs heading into the 60s and 70s. Clouds will return briefly to the region late on Tuesday and into early Wednesday, but plan on plenty of sunshine after that heading into the end of the week.

A weak frontal system will move across the region on Tuesday afternoon. While there may be a chance of an isolated shower over the northern Adirondacks, most areas look to stay dry. Temperatures will still warm up on Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will linger into Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, before skies become partly sunny. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’ll start to see some warmer weather after that. Look for increasing sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Our nice weather will continue on Friday and into the start of the weekend with low to mid 70s for the end of the week. Clouds will thicken up on Sunday with the chance of showers late in the day. Highs will stay in the low 70s through the end of the weekend. Skies will be cloudy on Monday with rain showers likely. Temperatures will be cooler to start the work week with highs on Monday in the mid to upper 50s.

