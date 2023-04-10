BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After all that sunshine that we had over the holiday weekend, why stop now? This first day of the new work week will pick up right where the weekend left off - with lots of sunshine. And it will be even warmer than it was on Easter Sunday when most of us got into the 50s for highs. Today, high temperatures will be in the 60s in most spots.

A weak cold front will kick up a few clouds later on Tuesday, with just a slight chance for a few showers. Other than that, we have a great stretch of weather ahead of us for the rest of the week and into next weekend. It will also be warming up. Temperatures will be running well above what is normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 52°). By the end of the week and into the weekend, high temperatures will be in the 70s for most of us. There could even be a few low 80s on Friday.

This stretch of nice, spring weather will go into the start of the weekend. But finally, by late in the day on Sunday, there may be some showers with cooler weather coming in for next week.

One drawback to this dry, sunny weather is the increasing threat for brush fires. With all that sunshine, low humidity, and occasional breezy conditions this week, there is an increased risk for those brush fires. So, use extreme caution if you need to do any outdoor burning. -Gary

