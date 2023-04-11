Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.(KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) – The former California home of actress Betty White was recently demolished.

The iconic “Golden Girls” actress bought the Brentwood home in 1968 with her TV personality husband Allen Ludden.

Aerial footage now shows a pile of dirt where the five-bedroom house once stood.

It reportedly sold for nearly $10.7 million last June and was listed as a tear-down, which meant the new owners could destroy the property to build a new one.

White died in December 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont father faces manslaughter charges in Massachusetts following the death of his...
Mass. police: Fleeing Vt. father lost toddler who died in brook
Police say a Vermont teen was impaired and driving at more than twice the posted speed limit...
Police: Vt. teen impaired, driving double the speed limit before crash
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
Another swatting call reports an active shooter at a Vermont school
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
No threat found after report of active shooter at Middlebury College
A Vermont man pleaded not guilty Monday to manslaughter in the death of his 2-year-old son, who...
Vt. father pleads not guilty to manslaughter in death of son in Mass.

Latest News

File photo
Wildlife Watch: Vernal pools come alive
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Fox attorneys in libel case reveal dual roles for Murdoch
A Mercer University soccer player has died after collapsing while playing a pickup game.
University soccer player dies after collapsing while playing pickup game
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial