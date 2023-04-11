Brattleboro, Saranac Lake compete online for ‘Strongest Town’

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two towns in our region have been selected as finalists for a national competition that highlights thriving communities. Brattleboro and Saranac Lake will now go head-to-head to determine which is the “Strongest Town.”

Brattleboro is known for its eclectic mix of small businesses on Main Street. But if you talk to those who live there, they’ll tell you what really makes this town special is its people.

“It seems like a very tolerant community,” said Phil Brubaker, who has lived in Brattleboro for 27 years. He says it’s a great place to raise a family. It actually has a lot of things to do for a small town.”

“Everyone is really accepting of everybody. The food is great,” said Kit Abdul, who lives across the river in Hinsdale, New Hampshire but visits every weekend. “I’m only 23, but even in my life I’ve watched it change so much and grow and become more accepting and open and a fun place to be.”

Those are just a few of the reasons -- along with the arts and bike-friendly atmosphere -- that helped boost the town to the finalist slot in the online Strongest Town contest.

“A town of contradictions,” said Sarah Lang, who submitted the application. “Being someone who really enjoys city life, but also rural life, Brattleboro is sort of that good mix of both.”

It’s a community not without its problems, but town officials say that’s what makes Brattleboro real. “We have cracks in our sidewalks, there are social problems here, but, we all kind of rally around each other,” said Brattleboro Planning Director Sue Fillion.

Strong Towns, the nonprofit that runs the contest, received a total of 36 submissions across North America. Brattleboro officials say making it to the finals validates what they already knew.

SARANAC LAKE: ‘IT’S DECIDEDLY DIFFERENT’

Even though Saranac Lake is often one of the frigid towns in our region when it comes to winter temperatures, people who live and visit say it’s a place of great warmth

Strongest Town finalist Saranac Lake finds it’s strength in both the beauty of its Adirondack backdrop, but also its downtown atmosphere.

“We have a certain vibe here and people sense that when they come to the downtown. It’s a very creative community, it’s a very welcoming community, and it’s a very authentic community,” said Tim Fortune, an artist who has owned his Small Fortune Studio on Main Street for 29 years. He says living in the pedestrian-friendly town dotted with small businesses is all about embracing all seasons.

“People have a tendency to come together when the temperatures are cold. So, even in the winter, there are things to do,” Fortune said.

But what makes it a strong town? Resident Charli Lomino says it’s the unique zoning laws encouraging housing and sense of community. “Saranac Lake has a pseudo-urban growth boundary because it’s surrounded by the largest state park in the contiguous United States. So, there’s not a lot of growth here in terms of sprawl. We are just trying to improve what we’ve got,” said Charli Lomino, who spearheaded the contest application.

From the mountains to the downtown, many say what draws the visitors is the people. “The shopping and everyone is very, very nice. You meet people on the street and they want to stop and say, ‘Hi, how are you.’ It’s a very nice experience coming here,” said Grace Canty of Schenectady.

You might even be treated to a song by musician John Galt if you’re downtown on a nice day. He says he fell in love with the tremendous kindness of the people and how easy it is to enjoy nature. “You just can’t go wrong with the beauty. You walk out and there’s a lake right there, there are mountains, it’s good for the soul. Bottom line -- it’s good for the soul,” Galt said.

People in town embrace exercise and the natural beauty no matter the season. “Wanna go up a mountain? Take your pick. There’s one right here in town -- Baker. So, you’ve got a lot of things to do here,” said Daniel Edelstein. a local.

Online voting in the Strongest Town contest is open to all through Thursday at noon. The winning town will be announced this Friday, and representatives from that town will be honored in Charlotte, North Carolina at the end of May.

