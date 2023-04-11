Burlington launches small business revolving loan program

Mayor Miro Weinberger on Tuesday announced the launch of the Burlington Small Business...
Mayor Miro Weinberger on Tuesday announced the launch of the Burlington Small Business Revolving Loan program. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Burlington businesses can now get loans.

Mayor Miro Weinberger on Tuesday announced the launch of the Burlington Small Business Revolving Loan program.

The funds, totaling half a million dollars, will be available to underserved business populations that have traditionally faced barriers to accessing capital. These can be women-owned and BIPOC-owned businesses.

The loans come from American Rescue Plan Act money that the City Council approved using for this.

In a statement, Weinberger, D-Burlington, said in part, “This new ARPA funded revolving loan fund will allow the City to better support our local, women-owned, and BIPOC-owned small businesses to ensure a just, equitable, and vibrant economic future for our City,” Weinberger, D-Burlington, said in a statement.

Click here for more details on the loans.

