Burlington launches small business revolving loan program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Burlington businesses can now get loans.

Mayor Miro Weinberger on Tuesday announced the launch of the Burlington Small Business Revolving Loan program.

The funds, totaling half a million dollars, will be available to underserved business populations that have traditionally faced barriers to accessing capital. These can be women-owned and BIPOC-owned businesses.

The loans come from American Rescue Plan Act money that the City Council approved using for this.

In a statement, Weinberger, D-Burlington, said in part, “This new ARPA funded revolving loan fund will allow the City to better support our local, women-owned, and BIPOC-owned small businesses to ensure a just, equitable, and vibrant economic future for our City,” Weinberger, D-Burlington, said in a statement.

