Farm Stand Together to expand

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-based food aid program is expanding.

Farm Stand Together was created last year. They donate gift cards to families so they can shop at specific farm stands in their area to access fresh produce.

The program says it has already helped about 130 households with gift cards ranging from $50 to $150 each.

“There is actually a lot more need this year. With covid benefits cooling down. With the cost of food really having gone up drastically in the last year, We are just seeing a lot more need. So we’re really hopeful that we can kind of step into that gap,” said Justin Reidy, the nonprofit’s co-founder.

The group is working with 10 farm stands across Vermont and has received applications from another 40 individuals interested in getting gift cards.

