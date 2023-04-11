Farm Stand Together to expand

File photo
File photo(Credit: KALB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-based food aid program is expanding.

Farm Stand Together was created last year. They donate gift cards to families so they can shop at specific farm stands in their area to access fresh produce.

The program says it has already helped about 130 households with gift cards ranging from $50 to $150 each.

“There is actually a lot more need this year. With covid benefits cooling down. With the cost of food really having gone up drastically in the last year, We are just seeing a lot more need. So we’re really hopeful that we can kind of step into that gap,” said Justin Reidy, the nonprofit’s co-founder.

The group is working with 10 farm stands across Vermont and has received applications from another 40 individuals interested in getting gift cards.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont father faces manslaughter charges in Massachusetts following the death of his...
Mass. police: Fleeing Vt. father lost toddler who died in brook
Police say a Vermont teen was impaired and driving at more than twice the posted speed limit...
Police: Vt. teen impaired, driving double the speed limit before crash
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
Another swatting call reports an active shooter at a Vermont school
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
No threat found after report of active shooter at Middlebury College
A Vermont man pleaded not guilty Monday to manslaughter in the death of his 2-year-old son, who...
Vt. father pleads not guilty to manslaughter in death of son in Mass.

Latest News

The next leader of Sterling College in Craftsbury was announced on Tuesday. Scott Thomas was...
Thomas named next president of Sterling College
A man stands under a total solar eclipse in La Higuera, Chile, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Vt., NY solar eclipse fans gear up for moment in the shade
The countdown is on to next year’s total solar eclipse that will darken the skies above...
Vt., NY solar eclipse fans gear up for moment in the shade
File photo
New York latest state to stockpile abortion-inducing pills
Movement for Parkinsons participants hit Church St. for a flash mob.
Parkinson’s group busts a move on Church Street