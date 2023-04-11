Fire destroys St. Albans garage

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a home garage in St. Albans overnight.

It happened at a home at 200 South Main Street. Fire officials say the two-car garage was fully engulfed when they arrived and had spread to the attic of the adjacent home. While the garage was destroyed, the attic of the home sustained smoke damage.

There was nobody home at the time and the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

