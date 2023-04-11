Local Attorneys General advocate for abortion pill access

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Attorneys General, including Vermont and New York, are joining together in a warning over blocking an abortion pill.

A.G. Charity Clark and Letitia James are challenging a Texas court decision that could restrict medication abortion access nationwide.

The Texas judge ruled the FDA should suspend approval of the drug, saying the agency didn’t consider the trauma and stress women can suffer from ending a pregnancy.

The Attorneys General say halting the FDA approval of the drug Mifepristone would, “drastically reduce access to safe abortion care and miscarriage management for millions of people across the country.”

