New firm to take Caledonia County public defender contract

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new law firm will be taking over the public defender contract in Caledonia County by summer, despite recent reports of closure.

The Office of the Defender General says another firm in St. Johnsbury plans to take over but it’s not official yet.

Defender General Matthew Valerio says the real issue is staffing shortages. “We can get people in to cover for a couple of years and then they’re moving on to better pay, bigger jobs, or more interesting jobs to them. So, that’s just what happened. You know, in the Northeast Kingdom, where there are many less lawyers than say in Burlington, it’s more of an acute issue,” he said.

Valerio believes the new firm will stick around for a while because its lawyers are all from the Northeast Kingdom. He says all clients will have representation until the transition in June.

