NH to distribute more than 700 overdose reversal kits

NaloxBox-File photo
NaloxBox-File photo(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is planning to distribute more than 700 drug overdose reversal kits in various public locations throughout the state.

The “NaloxBoxes” provide access to naloxone, a medication approved to reverse opioid overdoses.

Any business or community entity is eligible to request a NaloxBox unit to install in an accessible and highly visible area, the state Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release on Tuesday.

The department said it will partner with the state’s 13 Regional Public Health Networks, the New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition, and Recovery Friendly Workplace locations to distribute the units.

Community partners who receive a unit will be responsible for monitoring the NaloxBox location regularly and requesting naloxone refills after the unit is accessed, the department said.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A Vermont father faces manslaughter charges in Massachusetts following the death of his...
Mass. police: Fleeing Vt. father lost toddler who died in brook
Police say a Vermont teen was impaired and driving at more than twice the posted speed limit...
Police: Vt. teen impaired, driving double the speed limit before crash
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
Another swatting call reports an active shooter at a Vermont school
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
No threat found after report of active shooter at Middlebury College
Vermont State Police have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly threatening customers and...
Vt. man arrested for allegedly threatening store customers with knife

Latest News

Fire destroyed a home garage in St. Albans overnight.
Fire destroys St. Albans garage
Everett Simpson
Trial underway for Vt. man in NH mall kidnapping
x
Fire destroys St. Albans garage
x
Trial underway for Vt. man in NH mall kidnapping