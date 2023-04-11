NH man sentenced in $6M COVID fraud case

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to over two years in prison for attempting to fraudulently obtain over $6 million in federal CARES Act funds for seven businesses, including one allegedly dedicated to helping with pandemic-related aid.

Joshua Leavitt, 41, pleaded guilty in September to bank fraud and wire fraud for applying for 35 Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. He received nearly $874,000 of the total he applied for, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Monday.

The Northwood man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 28 months in prison. A co-defendant, Pierre Rogers, was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Both were accused of inflating the companies’ revenues and the number of employees on the applications. The man also was accused of submitting false tax filings.

