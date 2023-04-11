Northern NY police train to protect their communities in active shooter situations

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nearly 50 North Country law enforcement officers are taking part in active shooter training this week in Saranac Lake.

Our cameras were not allowed in, but the training consists of real-world scenarios using an empty school and community building to practice clearing rooms and finding someone with a firearm. They are also using live ammunition for part of the training.

This training was planned before recent shootings and swatting incidents. But police say they serve as a reminder that active shooters can strike anywhere, even in small-town America.

“This is no different than us doing CPR training or practicing our high-speed driving or our annual firearms qualifications. This is simply us being out here and being prepared to protect you and your loved ones,” Saranac Lake Police Chief Darin Perrotte.

The chief says it’s also important with short-staffed police departments to know that if an active shooter incident occurs, they will be on the same page when helping out other departments.

