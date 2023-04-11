Pandemic housing grants program winding down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Time is running out to apply for pandemic housing help.

The Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program gives grants to cover overdue mortgage payments, property taxes, and utility bills. Homeowners can get up to $30,000 through the Vermont Housing Finance Agency program. It has helped nearly 5,200 Vermont households over the last year. But the program will stop taking applications after June 12.

“We’ve been able to pay out millions of dollars to help people pay those past due payments. In doing so, keep them in their homes -- which is so critical given the housing shortage we have in our state,” said VHFA’s Maura Collins.

The assistance comes in the form of grants, not loans, and does not need to be paid back. The average income for someone getting a grant is just over $34,000.

