Parkinson’s group busts a move on Church Street

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday marks World Parkinson’s Awareness Day. While the brain disorder can cause balance and coordination issues, for those enrolled in the Flynn’s Movement for Parkinson’s program, the message is that dance is for everyone.

You don’t need fancy moves to dance with this crowd, you just have to have the spirit.

As this Church Street flash mob proves...”Dance is for everybody,” said Sara McMahon, a certified Dance for PD Instructor and the leader of this gyrating group.

And that includes people living with Parkinson’s. The Flynn’s Movement for Parkinson’s Program is now in it’s 10th year. “What Dance for PD respects is that everybody has the potential to dance and move,” McMahon said. “In the class, I don’t talk about Parkinson’s. I don’t say, ‘This is for this and this is for that.’ This is what dancers do -- they stretch, they gain their strength, their flexibility.”

McMahon says that when it comes to living with Parkinson’s, you’ve got to keep moving. “It’s a lack of a neurotransmitter-- dopamine. It doesn’t get to the muscle, so the body starts to contract toward the center. So, you really need to keep moving and expanding out, so movement is the best way to do that,” she said.

Three years ago, one of the dancers suggested they take their moves to Church Street with a flash mob -- an idea warmly received by McMahon.

“Why not?” said Beatrice Jordan, a dancer from West Milton. “It was big on TV for a while and I was watching it and said, we can do that.”

Jordan says she never thought she’d find herself in a flash mob in downtown Burlington, but adds that it’s good to do things out of your comfort zone. It’s part of the reason she joined the program initially. “Just to feel better and move,” she said.

With three years of boogying under her belt, Jordan says she hopes to be back next year, too and is hoping more people will join in. “You have to move, you have to keep going. One step in front of the other,” she said.

The Movement for Parkinson’s program runs in semesters at the Flynn and is free. They also offer a Zoom option, with people joining in from all over the continent.

