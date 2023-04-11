Police looking for suspect stealing from Fairfield residences

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a string of thefts from homes and cars in Fairfield over the past couple days.

Police say the suspected suspect was caught on surveillance camera from a home, they stole from. Police say the thefts are narrowed down to Mable Drive and New Street.

They say items stolen include; cash, clothes, wallets, purses, and even a firearm.

Police ask anyone with information to call their Saint Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

