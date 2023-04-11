Steel barrier coming to protect Miller’s Run Bridge

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Miller’s Run Bridge in Lyndon is a target for trucks that simply don’t fit. Despite the signs, drivers keep going and damage a piece of history.

WCAX has reported since last December about the town’s efforts to put a barrier up that would physically stop trucks too tall from going under the bridge. Now those efforts are on the horizon. An iron beam structure on either side of the bridge is getting closer to fruition.

“Which will bring a vehicle to a halt if it gets to that point and avoid damaging the bridge further. Unfortunately, that’s kind of what we’ve come to for an alternative because the hits just keep coming,” said Lyndon Town Manager Justin Smith.

The beams would be matte black with a design on the top. If trucks get damaged on the beams, “they’re responsible for following the signage if they get to that point. And there’s the I mean, their trucks get damaged as it is when they go through the bridge,” said Smith.

The town budgeted up to $3,000 for the beams, noting it costs around $2,500 to repair the bridge every time it’s hit.

There’s a fine of $5,000 for the first hit. Smith says no one has repeated the offense.

The beam structure will be around 50 feet away from the bridge so people can still get in front of it to take pictures of the bridge if they choose. But that being said the structure is not the first thing the town has done to deter truck drivers from driving underneath it. For drivers traveling from either direction, there are height signs well before the bridge, some even with flashing lights.

“It’s just a matter of following the signage. And I think a lot of people these days, they’re solely following what their phone or their GPS app is telling them to do and not taking the signage into account,” said Smith.

The bridge is hit around five times a year, a phenomenon in recent years.

“We wanted to fight against the notion this, this idea that we can’t do anything about it,” said Darcie Mccann, Director of the NEK Chamber of Commerce.

Darcie McCann is the director of the NEK Chamber of Commerce. She contacted Penske, the truck rental company, and organized dozens of people to contact Google and Apple Maps to report how trucks continually hit the bridge and how their routes take them right through it.

“We had almost immediate success with Penske and also Google Maps in really trying to alert their drivers and Google, within a month actually, started diverting people away from the bridge,” said McCann.

No word from Apple but McCann said she contacts them once a month since last fall and is not giving up anytime soon.

“It sort of demonstrates or is a symbol of what Lyndonville is. So I don’t want, whether unintentionally or well-intentioned people don’t mean to hurt the bridge that we are really trying to save it,” said McCann.

Smith said the beams will be installed this construction season, and Lyndon Institute welding students will be helping them.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.