Thomas named next president of Sterling College

Scott Thomas has been named as the next president of Sterling College.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The next leader of Sterling College in Craftsbury was announced on Tuesday. Scott Thomas was named the college’s next president.

Thomas is currently the dean of the College of Education at the University of Wyoming. He has more than 25 years of teaching and leadership experience at private and public institutions.

Thomas said Sterling College’s commitment to ecology and hands-on learning stood out to him.

In a statement, Thomas said, in part, “I have long admired the ways in which Sterling is steadfast to its mission; it has a special history that reflects its commitment to dynamic and engaging learning environments.”

Wendy Koenig, the secretary of the Sterling Board of Trustees and chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said among the candidates considered, Thomas was the clear choice. “His mission alignment, commitment to data-informed strategies, and strong belief in competency-based education make him the ideal choice for Sterling at this moment.”

Thomas takes the helm on July 1.

Interim President Lori Collins-Hall will then return to her role as senior vice president of the college.

