Trial underway for Vt. man in NH mall kidnapping
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A federal trial is underway for a Vermont man charged with the 2019 kidnapping of a woman and her child from a New Hampshire mall and taken across state lines.
Everett Simpson faces two counts of kidnapping and two counts of stealing a car. Authorities say Simpson left a Bradford drug abuse treatment center in 2019, stole a car, and traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire. They say he then randomly kidnapped a woman and her five-year-old child outside a mall and brought them to a White River Junction hotel, where he sexually assaulted the woman in front of the child. He was later arrested in Pennsylvania.
Simpson’s trial was delayed by the pandemic and other complications, including the fact that he is representing himself in court. During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors detailed how witnesses and other evidence will point the finger at Simpson. Simpson told the jury there is no evidence he took the woman against her will.
Simpson is facing separate state charges in the sexual assault case.
The state of Vermont has already settled a civil lawsuit in the case related to why state and local police weren’t notified when Simpson -- a known felon with a criminal record -- walked away from the drug treatment facility in Bradford.
