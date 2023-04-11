Vergennes Fire Dept. starts series of controlled burns

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Seeing fire? If you saw some major flames from Route 7 in Vergennes Monday night, there’s no need to be concerned.

The Vergennes Fire Department is getting their series of annual controlled burns underway. Monday, they hit three different locations-- including an area by the Addison County Eagles Club.

Fire Capt. Peter McDurfee says while fire danger was high Monday but everything was well under control.

He says these controlled burns prevent brush fires from happening in the future.

“It burns away the stuff that is dead from last year. If that stuff keeps accumulating year after year it could be a larger fire hazard.”

These controlled burns are also used as training exercises and if you’re interested they are actively recruiting volunteers for the department.

There will be an open house on May 13th as part of the state’s operation mayday initiative.

