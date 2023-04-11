Vernon man charged with possession of child porn

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vernon man faces federal charges for possession of child porn.

Authorities say Glen Buehler, 67, was arrested after police in New Hampshire linked a device he owns to having shared illicit material on the BitTorrent network.

The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and officials say a search last week turned up multiple suspicious files on Burhler’s cell phone.

If convicted, Buehler faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

