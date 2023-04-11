Vt. native arrested in Minn. after weapons found in his dorm room

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCAX) - A former Vermont track star has been arrested at a private college in Minnesota.

We told you about Waylon Kurts during our sports highlights from 2018 to 2020 when the Middlesex native excelled in cross-country and Nordic skiing at U-32.

Authorities in Minnesota say they found several items in his dorm room at St. Olaf College like knives, a tactical vest and empty ammunition and magazine boxes, leading them to believe he posed a threat.

They also say he had a hand-drawn map showing entry and exit points from a recreation facility on campus and notes about where in the body to shoot people and how to break down doors.

Kurts is charged with conspiracy to commit assault and threats of violence.

