Vt., NY solar eclipse fans gear up for moment in the shade

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The countdown is on to next year’s total solar eclipse that will darken the skies above Vermont, and demand for hotels and other visitor services is already booming.

On April 8, 2024, Vermont will see its first total solar eclipse in nearly a century.

“It’s quite rare because the shadow that hits the Earth is quite small relative to the size of the Earth and it travels really fast. You’re lucky if you’re in the path,” said Jack St. Louis with the Vermont Astronomical Society.

He says he feels incredibly lucky that this is happening in his own backyard. They’re already ordering the solar glasses and lenses to help people safely watch the moon block out the sun. “It’s going to get dark all of a sudden. And it’s going to last for two minutes. And that may shake some people up if they aren’t expecting it,” St. Louis said.

But many people are expecting it. In fact, millions of them are planning their lives around it. During the last total solar eclipse, which went over Oregon in 2017, tourists flooded the state, filling up local hotels and guest rooms, camping out in tents in fields, and clogging up highways.

About 400,000 Vermonters live in the path of the totality. But one eclipse-tracking site estimates up to 208,000 people could visit the Green Mountain State next April for the big day.

The Hotel Vermont’s Hans van Wees says it’ll be a lot like foliage season, with visitors wanting to snag a room fast.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Do you think there’s room for that many people to stay?

Hans van Wees: It’s a lot.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Are you already getting requests for hotel rooms?

Hans van Wees: Yeah. It’s been quite active actually. Particularly the last few weeks, but even as far back as two years or three years we started to get the first calls.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Is it unusual for you to get calls that far out -- two years you were saying -- for a specific date, especially in April?

Hans van Wees: Yeah, it’s rare. ... It’s kind of like graduation at UVM. The moment the rooms open up for that, within the first day all the hotels book out within the first day of opening up rooms. This will be probably along the same line

Burlington author Peter Shea is making sure locals and visitors are ready. He used his geography background to create a Vermont solar eclipse guide. His first run of 1500 can be found at local bookstores and is almost gone. “I’ve only been selling for a week and I’m three-quarters of the way through the first printing and I’ll be printing some more,” he said.

Inside the guide, tables show the times and locations where you can see the eclipse’s totality, the history of solar eclipses here, and instructions for safe viewing -- including a pair of solar glasses. “There’s not a bad place in Vermont to see it because it’s going to be high in the sky,” Shea said.

But for all the preparation that you can do ahead of time, one thing that can’t be controlled is the weather. But even if the sun isn’t shining, St. Louis says it’ll be worth it. “No one should miss this. Even if it’s cloudy, I’m going to be outside and I’m going to experience the shadow as it goes by, which is passing at like a thousand miles an hour as it passes by. It’s incredible,” he said.

It’s not just Vermont that will benefit from the tourism. New York’s North Country is also right in the eclipse’s path.

TheGreatAmericanEclipse.com estimates up to 515,000 people could visit the Empire State to catch a glimpse.

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism is already starting to plan for that in the Adirondacks, with a public meeting the evening of May 10th.

