BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today was Burlington’s first 70° day of the year, and there’s plenty more warmth on the way later this week! For now, a cold front is working its way through the area. It is trying to generate some showers, but the air in place is so dry, very little, if any will make it to the ground.

Expect clouds to persist tonight, with mainly cloudy conditions to start the day on Wednesday. While there could be a couple light showers around to start the day, it should be mainly dry with increasing sun as the day goes on. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than today, especially across north central areas and the NEK. Expect highs mainly in the 50s north, with a few low 60s possible in the Champlain Valley. Southern Vermont has better chances to see 60s.

Thursday is when the warmth will really surge into our area. Expect widespread temperatures well into the 70s, with a chance to get close to or hit 80 in spots. Warmth continues Friday and into the weekend. That stretch will also be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.

A front comes through late Sunday, bringing the chance for showers and ending our stretch of early summer-like warmth. Next week starts with 50s and chances for showers. Get out and take Max Advantage of the warmth while its here!

-Jess Langlois

