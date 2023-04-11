BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We have had quite the stretch of sunny days, and we have more of those days ahead. But today will be a little different as a weak cold front moves on through. There will still be some sunny breaks, but for the most part, clouds will rule the sky. There is also a slight chance for a quick shower late afternoon into the early evening, mainly in our north-central & northeastern areas. It will be warm again today with highs in the 60s.

It will also turn breezy today with SSW winds picking up to between 15 and 25 mph. Gusts could be 40 mph or higher (especially in the higher terrain of the Adirondacks). Those winds, combined with some very dry air, will increase the risk for brush fires today. Do not do any outdoor burning today.

On Wednesday, morning clouds will give way to more & more sunshine as we go through the day. It will be just a tad cooler, but still well above normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 53°).

Then it will warm up even more for the end of the week. Most of us will be getting into the 70s for highs. There may even be a few low 80s on Friday.

The weekend will start out with a continuation of those warm temperatures. Finally, by late Sunday, a cold front will be approaching from the west, accompanied by showers. So, late Sunday into Monday there will be a good bet for some rain showers. It will also be cooling down as we get into the start of next week.

Try to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of this warm, spring weather over the next few days! -Gary

