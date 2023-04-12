Acting as own lawyer, alleged kidnapper cross-examines victim in federal trial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man representing himself in a federal kidnapping trial, had the unusual role Wednesday of questioning his victim in court.

Everett Simpson faces two counts of kidnapping and two counts of stealing a car. Authorities say Simpson left a Bradford drug abuse treatment center in 2019, stole a car, and traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire. They say he then randomly kidnapped a woman and her five-year-old child outside a mall and brought them to a White River Junction hotel, where he sexually assaulted the woman in front of the child. He was later arrested in Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors Wednesday provided a detailed timeline of the alleged kidnapping, including how the victim was “terrified” as Simpson jumped into her car at a New Hampshire mall with her son in a car seat. They also outlined how she did not know Simpson and had never interacted with him before.

Simpson, who is acting as his own lawyer, in the afternoon cross-examined the victim, attempting to frame the alleged abduction as more of a planned meeting and that they knew each other. He also questioned why she didn’t try to run away or call for help. She responded that she feared retaliation and did not have enough time to get her son out of the car seat. She said she only agreed to have sex with him and let him take her car as a way to keep herself and her son safe.

At times, the judge suggested to Simpson how to correctly ask questions and introduce evidence.

The trial, which has been delayed by the pandemic and other factors, is expected to continue through Friday.

