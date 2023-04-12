Burlington to offer small business grant

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Small business loans are now available in Burlington. Mayor Miro Weinberger and the Burlington Department of Business and Workforce Development have announced a two-tiered, zero-interest loan.

It totals $500,000 and is meant to support the Queen City’s small businesses. Weinberger said the loans will better help support local, women-owned, and BIPOC businesses.

The money is coming from pandemic federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. To learn about business eligibility and application, visit the Burington City website.

