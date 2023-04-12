Burlington to offer small business grant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Small business loans are now available in Burlington. Mayor Miro Weinberger and the Burlington Department of Business and Workforce Development have announced a two-tiered, zero-interest loan.

It totals $500,000 and is meant to support the Queen City’s small businesses. Weinberger said the loans will better help support local, women-owned, and BIPOC businesses.

The money is coming from pandemic federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. To learn about business eligibility and application, visit the Burington City website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.