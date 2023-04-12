Burlington repeat offender arrested

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say they’ve arrested a local man with active warrants connected to burglaries over the past three years.

Officers on Tuesday evening spotted Zachary Senna, 38, in the Old North End. They say Senna was wanted for violating conditions of a furlough stemming from a 2020 burglary. They say he also failed to appear in court last May for two other burglaries and other crimes.

Senna is being held without bail.

