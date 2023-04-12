Can you help Vermont police identify theft suspect?

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing items from a car parked at a quick stop.

Vermont State Police say it happened early Wednesday morning at the Maplefields in Georgia, between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

They say a man captured by surveillance cameras took things from inside a convenience store employee’s car.

If you know he is, call the state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

