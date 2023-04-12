Chilly water temps pose risk for swimmers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Although spring may be in the air this week, it doesn’t mean it’s safe to swim.

The National Weather Service says despite the air temperature expected to hit the mid-70s, water temperatures are currently in the 30s and lower 40s and can sap body heat 25 times faster than air can. The advisory is especially aimed toward boaters on the big lake.

“If you dare go out -- and I really encourage you not to -- certainly go with somebody else, that way if something does happen you have someone else perhaps to help you or to notify somebody,” said the NWS’ Scott Whittier.

People drown and fall victim to hypothermia due to cold water every year. In addition to the buddy system, officials urge all boaters to wear a personal flotation device and wear a wetsuit in the water.

