Claremont DHHS offices remain closed from flooding

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services offices in downtown Claremont will remain closed until at least the end of the week after flooding earlier this year forced them to close.

The complex houses offices for the Division for Children, Youth and Families among other community support agencies. City officials say it is important to have those services accessible, especially for the most vulnerable.

“I will just use the adult and elderly services -- which is one of the parts of DHHS in there. Having the ability for people to be able to go in there, see the folks, is really important and not have to travel out of the community for those services,” said Claremont Mayor Dale Girard.

Temporary DHHS offices are currently located at Washington Street at the New Hampshire Employment Security office.

Officials say they will be providing an update on the reopening date for the Claremont offices as more information becomes available.

