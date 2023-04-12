Colchester Fire Dept. confronts Town about staffing shortages

Colchester Fire Department
Colchester Fire Department(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of Colchester firefighters and community members met Tuesday to voice their concerns about the department’s staffing issues.

The Colchester Fire Department has been trying to fill vacancies to their current roster and add more firefighters to their ranks to provide better service to the town. In a statement released a week ago, the department said that the town manager was preventing the them from adding any new hires.

The meeting served as a way for the public and the department to communicate their concerns with town‘s select board.

“We had no other choice but to make this a public issue because we decided that the townspeople should know what kind of crisis the fire department staffing was” said Tyler Cootware, Colchester Career Firefighters Association President.

Some folks suggested having an independent third party come in to evaluate the needs of the department and advise the town on its next steps.

The town did not respond to our requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont teen was impaired and driving at more than twice the posted speed limit...
Police: Vt. teen impaired, driving double the speed limit before crash
A Vermont father faces manslaughter charges in Massachusetts following the death of his...
Mass. police: Fleeing Vt. father lost toddler who died in brook
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
Another swatting call reports an active shooter at a Vermont school
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
No threat found after report of active shooter at Middlebury College
Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college

Latest News

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
NH apartment fire displaces 9, sends one to the hospital
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Vernal pools come alive
mm
Wildlife Watch: Vernal pools come alive
MM
Brattleboro, Saranac Lake compete online for 'Strongest Town'