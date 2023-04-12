Deloney to return to UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team is getting one of their stars back after all. Senior guard Aaron Deloney announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he would withdraw his name from the transfer portal and return to Vermont to use his bonus COVID year of eligibility with the Hoopcats.

Deloney had initially submitted his name to the portal at the end of UVM’s season, which ended with a loss to Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The two-time America East Sixth Man of the Year averaged 11.6 points for the Catamounts in 2022-23, and will be Vermont’s returning leading scorer.

