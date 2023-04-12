Deloney to return to UVM

Star guard will withdraw from portal, use 5th year at Vermont
Star guard will withdraw from portal, use 5th year at Vermont
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team is getting one of their stars back after all. Senior guard Aaron Deloney announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he would withdraw his name from the transfer portal and return to Vermont to use his bonus COVID year of eligibility with the Hoopcats.

Deloney had initially submitted his name to the portal at the end of UVM’s season, which ended with a loss to Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The two-time America East Sixth Man of the Year averaged 11.6 points for the Catamounts in 2022-23, and will be Vermont’s returning leading scorer.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
Another swatting call reports an active shooter at a Vermont school
File image
Vernon man charged with possession of child porn
Police say a Vermont teen was impaired and driving at more than twice the posted speed limit...
Police: Vt. teen impaired, driving double the speed limit before crash
How easy or hard is it for landlords to evict bad tenants who are breaking the rules? People...
Tenant trouble: A closer look at rental rules in Vermont and evictions

Latest News

Former ski racer turns to distance running
Drury sets her sights on Boston
Knights down Cougars 10-8
Rice edges MMU in boys lax
Cats come from behind to move to 2-2 in conference play
UVM women’s lacrosse picks up big home win
Lacrosse and Ultimate scores
H.S. scores and highlights for Friday, April 7th