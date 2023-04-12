Drury sets her sights on Boston

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland native Mary Kate Drury tried her hand at a lot of sports growing up.

“I had done team sports for a really long time growing up,” she said. “I got to high school and I was going to play basketball. But I’m 5 foot 2 and a little bit, and figured basketball might not be the best direction for me to head in.”

Drury instead decided to focus most of her energy on the snow.

“I was swimming at the time and a girl on the cross country swim team was cross-country skiing and I thought, ‘Wow, that sounds super cool,’” Drury said. “We had great access to Mountain Top when I was at Rutland High School, and it was 15 minutes up the road. The one thing about skiing in Vermont is that people want to help you. So they find out you’re really into the sport and you’re getting really involved. And they’re like, ‘Hey, what can I do to help support your skiing?’”

The accolades poured in as she starred as a cross country skier, first at RHS, then for two years at Northern Michigan University, before finishing her college career at UVM.

“Oh, there’s nothing like it,” Drury said of competing for her in-state school. “When I was growing up, I was like, ‘I’m not going to UVM, it’s down the road.’ And I learned about the UVM ski team, and I was like, ‘They’re the best.’ And I thought I want to represent my home state. Being able to do that, and do it with the support of my family and friends, and being able to see them at races, it was incredible.”

Along the way, Drury needed a way to stay in prime shape during those months after all the snow has melted.

“Running was huge,” she said. “A lot of my long workouts would be running. So I’d be going to do a three to five hour run hike. And then I’d be doing speed workouts with running.”

And Drury kept it up, running in college, even after expending her skiing eligibility.

“When I went to UVM, I reached out to the cross country coach,” she said. “I needed to do a 5th year because after transferring, there were inevitably some trickling credits that I had to take care of. And he was like, ‘Yeah, we’ll get you on the track.’ I think my background as a Nordic skiier and how I trained lent itself very well to the track.”

After graduation, Drury walked away from the world of competitive skiing.

“I like to think about the end of my ski career as a bad breakup,” she said. “Looking back, I wish I had given myself another year to give it a try. But at some point you’ve got to make those tough decisions and think about your future, your finances, what have you. So I decided I was going to be done with skiing, and I was sort of in this weird place of who am I without skis attached to my feet? And I was pretty lost for a while.”

She landed on personal training, teaching individual and group classes out of her garage in South Burlington.

“I dipped my toe into personal training back when I lived in Colorado (after graduation),” Drury said. “I got my personal training certification and did absolutely nothing with it. My husband and I were renovating our garage and I was looking around and thinking...I kinda want to work for myself. And I learned how to get an LLC and start a business. It started with my neighbor down the road and then word of mouth did its thing.”

Drury sees it as a way to give back to the athletic community in Vermont that gave her so much.

“One thing that’s super important to me, and why I started this business was growing up as an athlete, I had two incredibly hard working parents, but I didn’t have access to all the camps I was invited to or new skis every year,” Drury said. “So kind of my ethos or mission statement is making movement accessible. And whenever I have a one on one client or someone coming to a group class, I’m very clear about, ‘This is what I charge, does this work for you? What can you afford?’”

But these days, Drury isn’t just training others.

“Well, my treadmill over there has kept me company,” Drury said. “I run six days a week, a light week is about 50 miles, a big week is about 70.”

She’s jumped back into the world of competitive running.

“My husband (ski cross Olympian Kevin Drury), he’s a professional skier,” she said. “I thought if he’s going to keep going, I’m going to keep going. You know I’m kind of a one speed pony. I can go for a long time, it might not be super fast. So I just thought ‘Let’s try marathoning.’ So I decided to start training for the Vermont City Marathon, and every year I would get to the 20 miler and COVID would shut it down. Finally I got to run my first marathon last year and I am going to run my second soon.”

After conquering the VCM last year, Drury is getting ready to take on one of the most famous races in the world.

“I keep hearing from more people like, ‘It’s the Boston Marathon, that’s huge!’” Drury said. “And I’m learning about it as I get all these emails about things I’m supposed to be doing. So I think once I get there, I’m going to realize how big of a deal it is, but I’ve kinda downplayed it up until now.”

She has a time goal, but Drury says that’s not her primary concern.

“I ran Vermont City in 3:16 and change, and of course I’d love to go faster,” Drury said. “I’m hoping to run around a 3:10, but if I’m faster than Vermont City, great. If I’m slower, I just ran 26.2 miles and that’s more than most people are doing.”

She’s just looking forward to getting out there and competing again.

