GlobalFoundries spotlights opportunities for women in STEM

GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo
GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Semiconductor giant GlobalFoundries wants more women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. The company Wednesday invited several employees, students, and other organizations to talk about the importance of encourgaing women to pursue STEM careers.

Tim Kemerer, a GF manufacturing engineer says women offer different perspectives essential in their workplace. “That’s a big thing -- is helping you know, encourage everybody to speak up, " he said. “We need to be innovative, we need all kinds of diverse viewpoints.”

Sophia Rivera, a Vermont Technical College student, was among the over 150 attending the conference. The aspiring manufacturing engineer says she attended to learn better ways to conduct herself as a woman in the profession. She says in her experience, it seems like women have to go above and beyond to be recognized.

“I have already had some interesting experiences just at my college with just differences in treatment. So, I understand that it is something that is pertinent today. It will affect all aspects, both professional and personal. So, it’s something that I want to be aware of. But most of all, just be prepared for,” Rivera said.

Tinotenda Rutanhira, with the Vermont Professionals of Color Network, says it’s important to address the opportunities for BIPOC women face in the workplace. “When you look at metrics in business across every sort of sphere of business, we can see that diversity is one of the leading factors in which companies can be productive,” she said.

GloabalFoundries hopes to spread the word to encourage more women to join the workforce.

