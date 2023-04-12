Happy in New York? Most say ‘yes’

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A sizeable majority say they are happy living in New York state.

That majority, according to a Siena College poll released Wednesday, is 70%. The rest say they wish they lived somewhere else.

Looking ahead five years, 71% said they’d still live here and 27% said they will leave the state.

Looking even further ahead, 60% say they plan to retire in New York, while 31% say they’ll spend retirement somewhere else.

There’s apparently to a lot to like about the state. More than 70% rated it as either excellent or good on:

- The availability of leisure activities (79%).

- The presence of people they enjoy (77%).

- Access to quality education (73%).

- Access to quality healthcare (72%).

- As a place where people can become successful (70%).

But majorities rate New York state no better than only fair or poor on affordability (67%), as a place to retire (60%), and as a place where the political system works for people like them (57%).

Residents are split — 51% excellent or good but 49% only fair or poor — on New York being a place where they feel safe from crime.

“Most say that there’s a lot to love here in New York — other New Yorkers, the quality of both education and healthcare, the availability of quality leisure activities and the opportunity to be successful — but two-thirds give the state a poor grade on affordability,” said Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute.

