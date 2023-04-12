Hassan calls federal judge’s ruling on abortion pill ‘outrageous’

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Women’s reproductive rights are making headlines in New Hampshire.

This week, Republican state senators in New Hampshire’s Senate Judiciary Committee voted against two House bills protecting abortion rights. One would codify abortions before 24 weeks into law. The other would remove penalties for doctors who provide abortions after 24 weeks.

The full Senate is scheduled to vote on the bills Thursday.

Sen. Maggie Hassan wants lawmakers to reconsider their stance.

“We are going to continue to call on our leadership at the state level-- whether it is Governor Sununu or leaders in the state Senate-- to take action to protect abortion rights in New Hampshire because right now, there is no law on the books in New Hampshire that protects a woman’s right to critical reproductive care,” said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

As for the recent ruling that threatens to pull the commonly used abortion pill mifepristone off the market, Hassan calls it outrageous. She and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen have joined other members of Congress in urging an appeals court to overturn the decision.

