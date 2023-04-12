Hassan promotes clean energy on visit to Upper Valley

Sen. Maggie Hassan
Sen. Maggie Hassan(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan promoted clean energy during a visit to Claremont on Wednesday.

Hassan met with state and local leaders at the Claremont MakerSpace, which has already installed a huge solar array on its roof. Officials say it will save the organization about $8,000 a year on its electric bill.

The goal of the roundtable discussion was to raise awareness about investment opportunities.

“Whether it’s rebates or tax credits for communities like Claremont, but also for homeowners. For people who want to make their home a little more energy-efficient or a lot more energy-efficient,” said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Hassan helped negotiate and pass into law includes $73 billion for clean energy transmission and support for domestic battery energy storage and development.

Hassan says that, along with the Inflation Reduction Act, is aimed to help communities pivot away from fossil fuels.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
Another swatting call reports an active shooter at a Vermont school
File image
Vernon man charged with possession of child porn
Police say a Vermont teen was impaired and driving at more than twice the posted speed limit...
Police: Vt. teen impaired, driving double the speed limit before crash
File photo
Vermont man dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo
GlobalFoundries spotlights opportunities for women in STEM
Embattled electronic cigarette-maker Juul Labs Inc. will pay $462 million to six states and the...
Juul Labs agrees to pay $462M settlement to 6 states, NY AG announces
Our Elissa Borden gives you a demonstration on how to help someone who's choking.
How to help a choking victim
Although spring may be in the air this week, it doesn’t mean it’s safe to swim.
Chilly water temps pose risk for swimmers