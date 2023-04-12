Hassan promotes clean energy on visit to Upper Valley

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan promoted clean energy during a visit to Claremont on Wednesday.

Hassan met with state and local leaders at the Claremont MakerSpace, which has already installed a huge solar array on its roof. Officials say it will save the organization about $8,000 a year on its electric bill.

The goal of the roundtable discussion was to raise awareness about investment opportunities.

“Whether it’s rebates or tax credits for communities like Claremont, but also for homeowners. For people who want to make their home a little more energy-efficient or a lot more energy-efficient,” said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Hassan helped negotiate and pass into law includes $73 billion for clean energy transmission and support for domestic battery energy storage and development.

Hassan says that, along with the Inflation Reduction Act, is aimed to help communities pivot away from fossil fuels.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.