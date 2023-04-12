HealthWatch: UVM Birthing Center eases pandemic protocols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the height of the pandemic, hospitals across the country had strict rules for maternity units. Protocols at the University of Vermont Medical Center Birthing Center have largely been relaxed, including new masking rules that started Wednesday.

“It was really cute. I was in the grocery store the other day and a dad came up to me and said, ‘I recognize your eyes,” said Marti Churchill, a certified nurse-midwife at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Masks are still a part of everyday life for the medical team on the labor and delivery floor at UVM, but Churchill says masks are optional for those in labor and their support person. However, If they have respiratory symptoms, Churchill asks that they wear one.

“We protect ourselves with N95 masks and gowns. There’s always a little bit of a barrier between us when we’re wearing protective equipment, but it’s still birth, and we’re still physically present as well as emotionally present,” she said.

Other pandemic policies have also gone away, including no more negative pressure rooms or special teams to care for COVID-positive patients, restricting those in labor from going outside their room, and limiting the number of support people to one instead of two.

“I think our staff is relieved, and the fact that it feels more normal to us. It was really hard to tell people that they couldn’t have their partner and their mom or sister or whomever they wanted to have in the room,” said Amy Young, a UVM labor and delivery nurse.

COVID tests aren’t given as a part of admission anymore or for entering the NICU. But Young says people are still screened for respiratory viruses in general. If expectant mothers know they have COVID before delivery, she says they may put off an induction unless it’s medically necessary.

“There are some extra precautions around -- not having the support person go back and forth to the cafeteria or not having people out walking on the unit, and that’s to protect everyone else who’s here,” Young said. She says a partner also isn’t automatically told to stay home if they’re COVID-positive. “As long as they’re not actively ill, they’d be able to be here.”

After delivery, the CDC no longer recommends COVID-positive mothers separate from their babies. In fact, current evidence suggests the chance of a newborn getting COVID from their mother is low, especially when they wear a mask and wash their hands.

In the maternity ward, pandemic protocol meant the same people were only allowed to visit mom in the hospital, but not anymore. “Now it is two people at a time, and those folks can change out. So, if you have parents or siblings or anyone who wants to come in to see the baby, you can kind of rotate that in and out as needed,” Young said.

Churchill says these decisions were made by a group of infectious disease care providers and that a lot of factors were considered. She says they have seen no evidence that dropping the pandemic policies has led to increased spread of the virus.

Churchill says people can now walk the hallways, eat in the cafeteria, and be in an exam or labor room without masks.

