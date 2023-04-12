How to save a life: Crash course in CPR and helping choking victims

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you know what to do to save a life if someone is unresponsive and not breathing?

When Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field earlier this year, emergency personnel restored his heartbeat on the field.

That very public and dramatic display of the importance of CPR led to a big boost for companies that provide training on the lifesaving technique.

There are five steps: check the scene for safety; see if the person is responsive; call 911; get an AED if one is available; and then if the person isn’t breathing, place your hand in the center of their chest and begin chest compressions.

Our Cat Viglienzoni asked Josh Stevens of AED.com whether people are surprised to learn it’s that simple.

“I think they are very surprised,” Stevens said. “People come in and anticipate learning a bunch of medical procedures and have a bunch of medical knowledge when they leave. But it is very simple. Anyone can take a CPR class.”

One area they say people need more awareness about is using AEDs.

Our Elissa Borden learned how to do all of that in the training some of our staff got on Wednesday. Watch the videos to see demonstrations on both CPR and what to do if someone is choking, and to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Josh Stevens.

Click here for more on CPR from the American Red Cross.

Click here for more CPR from the American Heart Association.

