Murad used ‘menacing tone’ and threatened to ‘cuff’ surgeon, complaint says

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad threatened to “cuff” a surgeon and drag him to jail during a hospital dustup last summer, according to a complaint filed by the surgeon.

Seven Days broke the news about the confidential complaint last week. The paper has since obtained the 500-word document, which contains more details about the August 2022 incident at the University of Vermont Medical Center. It also names a witness to the altercation, who corroborated the surgeon’s account during an interview on Tuesday.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the incident in this week’s issue.

Related Story:

Murad faces criticism over ER strongarm tactics

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
Another swatting call reports an active shooter at a Vermont school
File image
Vernon man charged with possession of child porn
Police say a Vermont teen was impaired and driving at more than twice the posted speed limit...
Police: Vt. teen impaired, driving double the speed limit before crash
File photo
Vermont man dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

LQM
HealthWatch: UVM Birthing Center eases pandemic protocols
lqm
Hassan calls federal judge’s ruling on abortion pill ‘outrageous’
LQM
Police investigating threat at BFA-Fairfax
Everett Simpson
Acting as own lawyer, alleged kidnapper cross-examines victim in federal trial
File photo
HealthWatch: UVM Birthing Center eases pandemic protocols