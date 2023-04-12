Murad used ‘menacing tone’ and threatened to ‘cuff’ surgeon, complaint says

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad threatened to “cuff” a surgeon and drag him to jail during a hospital dustup last summer, according to a complaint filed by the surgeon.

Seven Days broke the news about the confidential complaint last week. The paper has since obtained the 500-word document, which contains more details about the August 2022 incident at the University of Vermont Medical Center. It also names a witness to the altercation, who corroborated the surgeon’s account during an interview on Tuesday.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the incident in this week’s issue.

