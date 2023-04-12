NH apartment fire displaces 9, sends one to the hospital
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - A woman is hospitalized and nine others are without a home following a fire in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Fire officials say it happened at an apartment building at 39 North Park Street, just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire was contained to a third floor unit and believed to have started in the kitchen.
The fire is not considered suspicious and remains under investigation.
