NH apartment fire displaces 9, sends one to the hospital

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - A woman is hospitalized and nine others are without a home following a fire in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Fire officials say it happened at an apartment building at 39 North Park Street, just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire was contained to a third floor unit and believed to have started in the kitchen.

The fire is not considered suspicious and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont teen was impaired and driving at more than twice the posted speed limit...
Police: Vt. teen impaired, driving double the speed limit before crash
A Vermont father faces manslaughter charges in Massachusetts following the death of his...
Mass. police: Fleeing Vt. father lost toddler who died in brook
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
Another swatting call reports an active shooter at a Vermont school
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
No threat found after report of active shooter at Middlebury College
Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college

Latest News

Colchester Fire Department
Colchester Fire Dept. confronts Town about staffing shortages
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Vernal pools come alive
mm
Wildlife Watch: Vernal pools come alive
MM
Brattleboro, Saranac Lake compete online for 'Strongest Town'