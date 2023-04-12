NH apartment fire displaces 9, sends one to the hospital

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - A woman is hospitalized and nine others are without a home following a fire in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Fire officials say it happened at an apartment building at 39 North Park Street, just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire was contained to a third floor unit and believed to have started in the kitchen.

The fire is not considered suspicious and remains under investigation.

