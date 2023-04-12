Officials warn about chicken-carried illnesses

File Photo
File Photo(Pexels.com)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Backyard chicks bring delicious eggs with them, but also some health risks.

Vermont Ag department is warning about harmful bacteria, like Salmonella and E.Coli. Also, bird flu can easily spread among a flock.

Health experts recommend chicken owners:

  • Wash hands with soap and water after touching your birds or anything they touch, including their eggs.
  • Help children wash their hands as well.
  • Set aside a different pair of shoes to care for your birds, and leave them outside.
  • Clean the coop and surrounding areas regularly.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
Another swatting call reports an active shooter at a Vermont school
File image
Vernon man charged with possession of child porn
Police say a Vermont teen was impaired and driving at more than twice the posted speed limit...
Police: Vt. teen impaired, driving double the speed limit before crash
How easy or hard is it for landlords to evict bad tenants who are breaking the rules? People...
Tenant trouble: A closer look at rental rules in Vermont and evictions

Latest News

File Photo
Burlington to offer small business grant
File Photo
Kingdom support group helps people mourning pet loss
Mendon Town Office
Mendon Town Office open by appointment only
WAYLON KURTS
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college