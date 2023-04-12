Officials warn about chicken-carried illnesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Backyard chicks bring delicious eggs with them, but also some health risks.

Vermont Ag department is warning about harmful bacteria, like Salmonella and E.Coli. Also, bird flu can easily spread among a flock.

Health experts recommend chicken owners:

Wash hands with soap and water after touching your birds or anything they touch, including their eggs.

Help children wash their hands as well.

Set aside a different pair of shoes to care for your birds, and leave them outside.

Clean the coop and surrounding areas regularly.

