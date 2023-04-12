Police investigating threat at BFA-Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are trying to determine whether a threat at BFA-Fairfax Wednesday afternoon was a hoax.

It was a half-day at BFA-Fairfax. The Franklin County sheriff said the threat was made around 1 p.m. after students were dismissed for the day.

The building was locked down. After-school activities were canceled.

Police found nothing and no one was hurt.

School Superintendent John Tague says they initiated their emergency response plan as soon as the call came in.

All students and staff were out of the building by 3:30 p.m. They were dismissed under police supervision.

We asked if this is a case of swatting, where first responders are lured to a school with a prank phone call. Sheriff John Grismore said BFA-Fairfax was the only school targeted Wednesday, so it doesn’t fit the normal swatting pattern.

School officials say all classes and activities at BFA-Fairfax are canceled on Thursday.

