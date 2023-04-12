St. Michael’s College students print posters for mental health

A silkscreen printmaking class at St. Mike’s is taking part in the international You Are Not...
A silkscreen printmaking class at St. Mike’s is taking part in the international You Are Not Alone murals project.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - You are not alone-- that’s what will be printed on posters all around the campus of St. Michael’s College in Colchester.

A silkscreen printmaking class at St. Mike’s is taking part in the international You Are Not Alone murals project.

Assistant Professor Becca Gurney used printmaking to help her mental health during the pandemic. Now, she’s teaching it to her students and hopes the posters they’re making will improve their mental health, too.

“It’s going to say, ‘are not alone’ in black. It kind of just like weaves through here, and under here will be a QR code to the resources at our school for mental health,” said Magnolia Sinisi, a junior.

“I hope that the project just makes people confident in talking about mental health or just is a way to start that conversation,” Gurney said.

Each student made a poster in their own style. They will be displayed around campus later this month.

