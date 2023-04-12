Vermont considering stockpiling abortion drug

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is considering joining other states in stockpiling an abortion drug in the wake of a recent court ruling.

A federal judge in Texas last week issued a ruling undoing FDA approval on the abortion pill mifepristone. The Biden administration is appealing and more than a dozen states including Vermont are fighting the action in court.

A number of states, including New York, Massachusetts, and California, are also now stockpiling the pill.

Governor Phil Scott says he’s consulted with Planned Parenthood and officials from other states and will make a decision by Friday.

