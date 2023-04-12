Vt., NY border communities offer assistance to released migrants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The surge in immigrants crossing illegally into the U.S. from Canada over the past year has meant Vermont and New York border communities are often the first points of contact for those released by the Border Patrol. Authorities in both states say they are providing help, but it has not been a big drain on government services.

‘Where we are seeing an impact are folks that are coming through where there’s more of an emergency situation -- like they don’t have a plan. Maybe they don’t have kids and the Border Patrol doesn’t want to leave them on the road. And so we are seeing a few folks who need a little help navigating their way through Vermont,” said Tracy Dolan, director of the State Refugee Office.

She says there’s been a sharp rise in numbers since January, but lots of people have a plan for where they are going. When the state does help, it comes in the form of bus tickets, lodging for a night, and translation services. All told, over the past few weeks, the most people needing help in one week was 13. The Agency of Human Services has spent $3,000 helping migrants so far.

Though most are only intending to pass through Vermont, Governor Phil Scott is hoping some will stay. “I would like to see some consider Vermont, to be honest with you. Considering our demographic challenges and workforce issues, we might need some folks. We do need some to stay, but thus far it hasn’t been a long stay for any of them,” he said.

However, there are significant limitations to accommodating immigrants in the short term. Dolan says that housing continues to be the largest barrier for agencies who are helping immigrants, even those coming through the Refugee Resettlement Program -- because there is a statewide shortage of housing.

In northern New York, it’s much the same situation. Migrants continue to come up from New York City, even though the Roxham Road unofficial border crossing closed last month as part of an agreement between Canada and the U.S.

Some of those who turn back when they learn they can no longer get asylum in Canada are in need of assistance, but Clinton County officials say it has not overwhelmed their services. “We address the need in the moment, and at this point, it’s not at a point where we are overrun. We are able to meet everybody’s needs,” said Clinton County Social Services Commissioner Christine Peters.

She says those who are eligible usually get a hotel room for a night and then normally head out of the region. Daily numbers range from zero to upwards of seven migrants needing accommodation.

